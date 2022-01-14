New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 16.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,027 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJW. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,886,000 after buying an additional 108,003 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,536,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

In other SJW Group news, Director Katharine Armstrong sold 2,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total value of $160,242.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SJW Group stock opened at $68.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.52. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $73.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $166.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.41 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 5.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SJW Group will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

SJW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SJW Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

