New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Palomar were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palomar by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Palomar by 3.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palomar by 15.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Palomar by 17.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Palomar by 13.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

PLMR stock opened at $53.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.76 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.64. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.58 and a twelve month high of $115.40.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.71 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 12.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martha Notaras purchased 1,587 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.33 per share, with a total value of $149,701.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $605,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,143,620. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Palomar from $110.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Palomar from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

