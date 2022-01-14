Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Short Interest Update

Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 615.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Shares of NCAUF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,260. Newcore Gold has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average of $0.44.
About Newcore Gold
