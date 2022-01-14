Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Short Interest Update

Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 615.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of NCAUF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,260. Newcore Gold has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average of $0.44.

Get Newcore Gold alerts:

About Newcore Gold

Newcore Gold Ltd. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in the Enchi Gold project, located in Ghana. The company was founded on January 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Newcore Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcore Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.