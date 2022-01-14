Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 562,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,900 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $12,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 24.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter worth $10,618,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2,379.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,984,000 after purchasing an additional 426,666 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 382,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter worth $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Shares of NWL opened at $23.68 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.07.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 65.25%.

NWL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.88.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.