Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) EVP Sells $244,080.00 in Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $244,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NEM traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $61.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,174,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,989,890. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The stock has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

NEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. CIBC cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 52.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.