Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,900 shares, a growth of 264.0% from the December 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS NRGOF remained flat at $$0.06 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,193. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.09. Newrange Gold has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.17.

Get Newrange Gold alerts:

Newrange Gold Company Profile

Newrange Gold Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition and exploration of precious metal and base metal projects. It operates the Pamlico, El Dovio, and Yarumalito projects. The company was founded by Nathan A. Tewalt and Robert G. Carrington on May 16, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Newrange Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newrange Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.