Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,900 shares, a growth of 264.0% from the December 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
OTCMKTS NRGOF remained flat at $$0.06 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,193. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.09. Newrange Gold has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.17.
Newrange Gold Company Profile
