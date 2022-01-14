Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Shares Up 1.7%

Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF)’s stock price shot up 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $101.90 and last traded at $101.90. 100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.15.

NXPRF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nexans in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nexans in a report on Friday, November 26th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.44.

Nexans SA engages in the provision of cables and cable solutions. It operates through the following segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, Industry & Solutions, and Other Activities. The Building & Territories segment provides reliable cabling systems and smart energy solutions.

