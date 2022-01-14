NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Price Target Lowered to C$9.50 at TD Securities

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NXE. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. upped their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.39.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

Shares of NXE stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.41. The company had a trading volume of 67,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,622. The company has a current ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 16.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 2.04. NexGen Energy has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $6.50.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NexGen Energy will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 19.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 522,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 19.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 19.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 18.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the period. 20.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.