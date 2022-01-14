NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Gap Up to $80.10

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $80.10, but opened at $82.79. NexPoint Residential Trust shares last traded at $82.79, with a volume of 7 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NXRT. Truist Securities upped their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist raised their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.46. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.80 and a beta of 1.02.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -192.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXRT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after acquiring an additional 28,813 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 40.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 7,101 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,249,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT)

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

