NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Separately, SVB Leerink upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

NextGen Healthcare stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.69. 228,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,581. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -304.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.28. NextGen Healthcare has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average is $15.97.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $149.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.47 million. NextGen Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $148,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas S. Velamoor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.23 per share, with a total value of $48,690.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $227,570 in the last three months. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 82.9% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $162,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

