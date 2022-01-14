NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Shares Gap Down to $8.74

NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.74, but opened at $8.47. NextNav shares last traded at $8.47, with a volume of 70 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NN shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of NextNav in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of NextNav in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of NextNav in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.44.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.37 million. On average, research analysts forecast that NextNav Inc will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NextNav (NASDAQ:NN)

NextNav Inc provides GPS. The company is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services. NextNav Inc, formerly known as Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, is based in DULUTH, Ga.

