NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NextPlay Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,132.17% and a negative return on equity of 83.08%.

Shares of NASDAQ NXTP traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 267,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. NextPlay Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $4.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.02.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NextPlay Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of NextPlay Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXTP. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextPlay Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in NextPlay Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in NextPlay Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NextPlay Technologies by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 34,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

NextPlay Technologies Company Profile

NextPlay Technologies, Inc provides digital advertising services. It operates as a technology solutions company, which offers gaming, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations within a growing worldwide digital ecosystem. The company was is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

