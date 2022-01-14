Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. Acquires Shares of 80,498 PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 80,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,000. PetMed Express accounts for approximately 1.7% of Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 380,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,228,000 after purchasing an additional 106,275 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 33,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PETS traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,693. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.17. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $487.97 million, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.51.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $67.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.90 million. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 8.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. PetMed Express’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

PETS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetMed Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

