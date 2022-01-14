NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 326,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of NiSource worth $7,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 400.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in NiSource during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NI. TheStreet raised shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NiSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

NYSE NI traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,544,755. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.36. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.34.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $959.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.08 million. NiSource had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

