NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Boosts Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,456 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $13,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 367.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.22.

RGA opened at $117.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.26. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $134.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.49 and a 200 day moving average of $112.66.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($3.57). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

In other news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $94,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

