NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $14.08 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,995 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $14,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,191,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 31.2% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,687,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,058,000 after buying an additional 401,629 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 25.3% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 20,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 81.3% during the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,236,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,038,000 after purchasing an additional 554,347 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 45.2% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 150,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after acquiring an additional 46,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.53 to $114.24 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Shares of ATVI opened at $64.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.