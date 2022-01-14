NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,365 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.09% of Boston Properties worth $15,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,025,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,129,000 after acquiring an additional 14,746 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 368.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 16,210 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 85,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,296,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BXP stock opened at $125.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.62, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.30. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.45 and a 52 week high of $128.00.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.01). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $730.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.16%.

In other Boston Properties news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $4,088,164.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $251,571.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,789. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BXP. Evercore ISI upgraded Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.83.

Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

