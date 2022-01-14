NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 1,774 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $13,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Twilio during the third quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Alpha Family Trust raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 29.9% during the third quarter. Alpha Family Trust now owns 56,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,017,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the third quarter worth approximately $190,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.7% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 38,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 8.1% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 33,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey R. Immelt bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $295.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,788.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $848,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,729 shares of company stock worth $16,995,787. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.00.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $217.16 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.07 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The stock has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of -43.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $270.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.84.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. Twilio’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

