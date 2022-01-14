NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 3,069 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,046 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,069 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.06% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $11,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MLM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 96.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,786,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $628,442,000 after purchasing an additional 875,618 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,695,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 154.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 876,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,223,000 after acquiring an additional 531,722 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,096,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,441,046,000 after acquiring an additional 144,354 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 95.6% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 249,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,352,000 after acquiring an additional 122,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Shares of MLM opened at $410.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $425.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $386.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.46. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $280.38 and a 1 year high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays raised Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $415.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.54.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.