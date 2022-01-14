Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Truist

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Truist from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 84.70% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.10.

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $27.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.41.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $259.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.99 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 136.31% and a negative return on equity of 112.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,875,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,325,000 after purchasing an additional 198,548 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,708,134 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,353,000 after acquiring an additional 147,007 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,315,310 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,859,000 after acquiring an additional 688,075 shares during the period. Finally, Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 3,137,591 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,168,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

