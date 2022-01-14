Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Position Reduced by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,056 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $10,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,541,000 after buying an additional 17,104 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 52,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Northern Trust by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 16,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Northern Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 53,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,690,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $425,558,000 after acquiring an additional 116,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $131.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.41. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.20 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.16%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total transaction of $500,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $5,726,533.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,420 shares of company stock worth $9,142,378. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTRS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.23.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.