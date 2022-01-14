Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Northwest Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Northwest Bancshares.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $127.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.23 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 10.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $203,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $163,468.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,476 shares of company stock worth $152,521 and have sold 46,304 shares worth $654,323. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 48,964 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 10,321 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,849,765 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,565,000 after acquiring an additional 10,129 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 116.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 134,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 72,340 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

NWBI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 837,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,175. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average is $13.60. Northwest Bancshares has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northwest Bancshares (NWBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.