NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292,673 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 46.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,685,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,512,000 after buying an additional 5,573,877 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,795,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,173,000 after acquiring an additional 488,646 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,221,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,235,000 after acquiring an additional 69,078 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,597,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,793,000 after acquiring an additional 142,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,339,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,553,000 after acquiring an additional 392,300 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NLOK shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.73. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $28.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.78.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.27 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 216.09%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

