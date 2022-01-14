NOV Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,616 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,353% compared to the typical daily volume of 180 put options.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $16.21 on Friday. NOV has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $18.02. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.72.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NOV will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.79%.

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of NOV stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $118,521.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NOV by 38.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,167,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $447,937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NOV by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,142,815 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $369,868,000 after purchasing an additional 900,158 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 16.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,478,634 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $145,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,604 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,670,772 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $132,836,000 after acquiring an additional 68,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 7.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,611,544 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $112,897,000 after acquiring an additional 577,427 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Griffin Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

