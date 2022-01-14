Novartis AG to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.39 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Novartis in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.39 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novartis’ FY2023 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Redburn Partners downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $90.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.81. The firm has a market cap of $202.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.58. Novartis has a fifty-two week low of $79.34 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVS. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

