Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp lowered its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 20,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO opened at $97.42 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $66.59 and a 1-year high of $117.35. The stock has a market cap of $229.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.09.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NVO shares. Citigroup cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

