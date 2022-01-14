NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in NovoCure were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,638 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. 73.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NovoCure news, CEO Asaf Danziger bought 4,974 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $102.44 per share, for a total transaction of $509,536.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

NVCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NovoCure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.43.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $69.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -258.22 and a beta of 0.89. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $232.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.80. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $133.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.22 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

