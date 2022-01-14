NTV Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Lincluden Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the second quarter valued at $58,775,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in BCE by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 117,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 19,929 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of BCE by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 52,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of BCE by 3.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,025,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,566,000 after purchasing an additional 29,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 24,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BCE alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.41.

Shares of BCE traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.98. The stock had a trading volume of 8,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,043. The firm has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.47. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.34 and a 12 month high of $53.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.36 and a 200 day moving average of $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BCE had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.7047 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.63%.

BCE Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.