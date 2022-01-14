NTV Asset Management LLC Has $346,000 Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 51,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 21.7% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 113,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 388.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ED. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of ED stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.16. 10,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $86.25.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.54%.

In related news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 138 shares of company stock worth $10,413 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.