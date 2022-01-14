NTV Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in VICI Properties by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 198,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in VICI Properties by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 261,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,695,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,602,000 after purchasing an additional 314,007 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,389,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 12,652 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE VICI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,425,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.74 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.73.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. VICI Properties’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VICI. Truist Securities lowered their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist lowered their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.68.

In other news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 4,400 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.30 per share, with a total value of $124,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. R. Payne purchased 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 16,718 shares of company stock valued at $477,311 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

