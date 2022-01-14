NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 1,925 Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

NTV Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 246,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,202,000 after buying an additional 19,127 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,342,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 205,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,334,000 after purchasing an additional 30,418 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 203,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,386,000 after purchasing an additional 50,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,398,000 after purchasing an additional 13,355 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CQQQ traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.76. The stock had a trading volume of 563 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,480. Invesco China Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $57.76 and a twelve month high of $108.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.93.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

