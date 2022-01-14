NU (NYSE:NU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.31

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.31 and last traded at $8.34, with a volume of 89190 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NU. Morgan Stanley began coverage on NU in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on NU in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on NU in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on NU in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on NU in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “positive” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NU currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

About NU (NYSE:NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

