Nucleus Vision Hits Market Capitalization of $14.62 Million (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One Nucleus Vision coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nucleus Vision has a market cap of $14.62 million and $984,880.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nucleus Vision Profile

Nucleus Vision (CRYPTO:NCASH) is a coin. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,209,317,639 coins. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

