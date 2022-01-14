NuGene International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUGN) Short Interest Update

NuGene International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUGN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a growth of 438.9% from the December 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,528,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NUGN traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,882,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,522. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02. NuGene International has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.05.
NuGene International Company Profile
