NuGene International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUGN) Short Interest Update

NuGene International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUGN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a growth of 438.9% from the December 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,528,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NUGN traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,882,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,522. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02. NuGene International has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.05.

NuGene International Company Profile

NuGene International, Inc engages in the research, development, and sales and marketing of cosmeceutical skincare products. It distributes products domestically and internationally through dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical offices, and day and resort spas. The company was founded on October 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

