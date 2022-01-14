NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 7,103,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,511,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NULGF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,602. NuLegacy Gold has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05.

NuLegacy Gold Company Profile

NuLegacy Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on Carlin-style gold deposits. The company was founded by Roger C. Steininger and Albert J. Matter on May 19, 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

