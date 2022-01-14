NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE) by 16.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NURE. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $412,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $375,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 199,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,789,000 after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000.

NURE stock opened at $39.49 on Friday. NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.14.

