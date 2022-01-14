Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) Receives $128.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVEI. Bank of America started coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Nuvei from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Nuvei from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuvei stock. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

NASDAQ:NVEI opened at $67.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.64. Nuvei has a 1 year low of $43.10 and a 1 year high of $140.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $183.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Nuvei will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

