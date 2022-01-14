NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) PT Raised to C$10.75

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.25 to C$10.75 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

NUVSF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$5.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$4.25 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.43.

Shares of OTCMKTS NUVSF traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.33. The company had a trading volume of 19,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,910. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.15. NuVista Energy has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $6.83.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

