NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) PT Raised to C$9.50

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cormark raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVista Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.68.

TSE:NVA opened at C$7.90 on Wednesday. NuVista Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.01 and a 52 week high of C$8.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.23.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.47. The business had revenue of C$222.60 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that NuVista Energy will post 1.1428659 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NuVista Energy news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.24, for a total value of C$724,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,432,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$24,847,984.08.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

