NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$7.50 to C$10.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock. NuVista Energy traded as high as C$8.57 and last traded at C$8.41, with a volume of 709920 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.24.

NVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on NuVista Energy to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 price target on shares of NuVista Energy in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.68.

In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.24, for a total value of C$724,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,432,042 shares in the company, valued at C$24,847,984.08.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.23. The firm has a market cap of C$1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.47. The business had revenue of C$222.60 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 1.1428659 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA)

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

