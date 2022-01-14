NVE (NVEC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 19th.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.82 million during the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 54.18%.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEC opened at $65.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.74. NVE has a 1-year low of $62.33 and a 1-year high of $81.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.35 million, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. NVE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.59%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVEC. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVE by 263.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,826 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of NVE by 232.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVE by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NVE by 62.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of NVE by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

