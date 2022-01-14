NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Boosted by Barr E S & Co.

Barr E S & Co. raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 361.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,621 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the quarter. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $6,193,000. Gifford Fong Associates increased its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gifford Fong Associates now owns 192,572 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $39,893,000 after purchasing an additional 144,429 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 263.5% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 14,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 10,843 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 279.8% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077,863 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $223,290,000 after acquiring an additional 794,053 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in NVIDIA by 299.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 312,866 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $64,813,000 after acquiring an additional 234,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $83,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 990,012 shares of company stock valued at $312,681,810. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $4.26 on Friday, reaching $270.01. The stock had a trading volume of 818,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,682,625. The company has a market cap of $675.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.31. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $300.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.93%.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Benchmark upped their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.63.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

