NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 491,262 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,423 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $96,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,498 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% in the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXPI stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $220.90. 11,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,891,108. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $156.02 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $58.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.38.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.96.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

