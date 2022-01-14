O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 6,303 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,410 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,303 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 13,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 13,888 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.23.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $658,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 75,177 shares of company stock valued at $10,185,128 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT opened at $129.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.36 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.89. The firm has a market cap of $228.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

