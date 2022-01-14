O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,271 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $1,343,473,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,906,971,000 after buying an additional 762,224 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 95.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,442,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $838,742,000 after buying an additional 702,734 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1,842.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock worth $402,311,000 after buying an additional 647,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1,528.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 478,595 shares of the software company’s stock worth $280,284,000 after buying an additional 449,205 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $514.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $245.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $612.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $620.22. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $666.56.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $318,294.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

