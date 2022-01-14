O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 42.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 163,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,736 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $12,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at $67,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 380,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,060,000 after acquiring an additional 9,651 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 23.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 28,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 14.6% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSN opened at $93.21 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $62.59 and a one year high of $93.27. The company has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSN. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

In other news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,514 shares of company stock valued at $14,165,222. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

