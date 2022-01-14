O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 40,261 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 297.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,261 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $16,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $352,822,000 after buying an additional 13,240 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 70,458.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $219,425,000 after acquiring an additional 904,681 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 763,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $184,888,000 after buying an additional 21,370 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $178,287,000 after buying an additional 13,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 645,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $156,403,000 after buying an additional 47,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total value of $37,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.65, for a total transaction of $332,351.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,459 shares of company stock valued at $12,791,207. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Gartner from $363.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.00.

IT stock opened at $291.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $321.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.29. The company has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.74 and a 12 month high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

