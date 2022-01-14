O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $14.66 Million Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,474 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of WestRock worth $14,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 53.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.8% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in WestRock by 6.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in WestRock by 25.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in WestRock by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WestRock stock opened at $47.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.72 and its 200 day moving average is $48.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. WestRock has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $62.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.18.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.05%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WRK. Truist Securities began coverage on WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

