O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $6.87 Million Stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 512.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,870 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Alliance Data Systems worth $6,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 22.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 1.9% in the third quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 61,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 20.3% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,480,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $74.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.50. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $63.44 and a 52 week high of $128.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.29 and a 200-day moving average of $88.30.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.91. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 51.65% and a net margin of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 5.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADS. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $134.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.50.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

