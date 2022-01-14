O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ OIIM opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. O2Micro International has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.10. The firm has a market cap of $124.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.73.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $27.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that O2Micro International will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in O2Micro International in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O2Micro International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of O2Micro International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O2Micro International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of O2Micro International by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management.

