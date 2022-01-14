O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NASDAQ OIIM opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. O2Micro International has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.10. The firm has a market cap of $124.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.73.
O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $27.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that O2Micro International will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.
About O2Micro International
O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management.
